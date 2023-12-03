Qatar An Ideal Destination For IT Enterprises

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar has established an infrastructure that supports the growth of digital and IT industries. With a flourishing economy, a state-of-the-art, ICT infrastructure, a favorable business ecosystem and a robust digital development agenda, the country stands out as an ideal destination for IT enterprises and professionals, Yousuf Mohamed Al Jaida, Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) CEO said, yesterday.

Qatar and Pakistan are two nations with rich histories and vibrant cultures having maintained strong diplomatic ties spanning decades. This relationship is marked by mutual trust and respect further strengthened by shared values, mutually beneficial trade agreements, diplomatic visits, joint initiatives and cultural exchanges.

“Our gathering today holds particular significance as it aims to shed light on the multitude of opportunities awaiting Pakistani IT enterprises and professionals and Qatar's thriving IT and digital sectors. As we explore potential collaboration between Qatar and Pakistan, let us envision a future where our two nations lead the way in adopting and innovating with emerging technologies,” said Al Jaida addressing the Pakistan-Qatar IT conference.

QFC further stated that Qatar recognises the transformative power of technology and acknowledges its indispensable role in achieving its long term objectives, notably the ambition to become a global digital hub by 2030. Qatar has implemented strategic initiatives, starting with the establishment of a robust ICT infrastructure that stands on par with the most sophisticated in the world and fostering innovation.

Aligned with the national digital objectives, QFC has recently inaugurated the Digital Assets Lab, powered by Qatar Central Bank, coinciding with the launch of the QFC Innovation Dome. The lab serves as it as a space for cultivating promising digital concepts within the domain of digital assets and distributed ledger technology. It is a significant section of the Innovation Dome, a platform for transformative initiatives aimed at placing Qatar at the forefront of digital innovation in line with the vision to establish their hub as a global financial and commercial hub by 2030.

The size of the global information technology market which includes IT services, computer hardware and software products is expected to grow to $12 trillion in 2023. And generative AI alone is expected to become $1.3 trillion of a market by 2032.