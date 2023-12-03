Poor Weather Conditions Slowing Pace Of Combat Operations In Ukraine ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poor weather conditions continue to slow the pace of Ukrainian and Russian combat operations across the entire frontline but have not completely halted them.

This is said in a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

As noted, Ukrainian Ground Forces Command Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fityo stated that Russian forces actively use aviation in the Bakhmut direction when the weather permits it.

Fityo added that weather does not significantly affect Russian artillery fire in the Bakhmut direction.

In turn, Russian milbloggers, claimed on December 1 that strong winds near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia region prevented Russian forces from using drones and artillery over the past two days.

A Russian milblogger claimed that although light rain allows Russian forces to conduct aerial reconnaissance near Verbove (9km east of Robotyne) the muddy terrain makes it challenging for infantry and wheeled vehicles to advance in western Zaporizhzhia region.

He added that Russian forces can only move on tracked vehicles and that Ukrainian forces continue intense artillery fire despite the poor weather conditions in western Zaporizhzhia region.

Zaporizhzhia region occupation official Vladimir Rogov amplified footage on December 2 that shows muddy roads on the Robotyne-Novoprokopivka-Verbove line in western Zaporizhzhia region and claimed that these conditions have practically immobilized Ukrainian wheeled vehicles, forcing Ukrainian troops to conduct infantry-only attacks.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to December 3, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 332,040 Russian invaders, including 930 occupiers on December 2.