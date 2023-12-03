Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kherson Rises To Five - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people were injured in Russia's shelling of an apartment block in Kherson on Sunday, December 3.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Russian terrorists shelled Kherson, hitting a residential building. Five people are known to have been injured so far," he said.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson city military administration, also shared this information on his Telegram channel.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, in turn, reported that a woman who was on the street had suffered fatal injuries.

"Currently, we know about four more locals who were injured. The data is being clarified," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the investigation, on December 3, at around 15:30, the Russians shelled Kherson with artillery.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two hospitals in the regional center also came under enemy attack. The front parts of the buildings were damaged, the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier reports said that on December 3, the Russian army struck the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro River. A high-rise building was struck, and one person was killed.

Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram