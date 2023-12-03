Pavliuk: Ukraine's Victory Is Returning To Borders Of 1991, Defeating Russian Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's victory means returning to the borders of 1991 and defeating the Russian army.

Illarion Pavliuk, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Press and Information Department, on this on the Paniuta. Results program, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's victory is not just Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. It is the Russian army defeated by Ukraine, which has neither the desire nor the strength to attack Ukraine again," Pavliuk said.

He said that the history of Russian-Ukrainian relations shows that Russia attacks when it can and compromises with the aggressor do not work, because Russia uses them to amass forces and launch a new attack.

"I believe that conversations about options for victory are terribly destructive. Because they do not exist," Pavliuk said.

He stressed that no one can say exactly when victory will come.

Pavliuk also noted that the Ukrainian army still has a lot of Soviet legacy that needs to be gotten rid of as soon as possible. And this process should come simultaneously with the introduction of NATO standards, he added.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that if Putin were not stopped in Ukraine, he would be back "for more."