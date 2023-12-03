War Update: 56 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-six military clashes have occurred on the front between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine's Air Force launched eight strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, two – on surface-to-air missile systems, and two – on ammunition depots.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy heavy flamethrower system and one Pantsir missile system.

Meanehile, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 31 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 24 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry. Ukrainian warriors repelled three enemy attacks. The enemy launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Spirne. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, with the support of aircraft, Russians conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 16 enemy attacks. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the east of the Donetsk region's Novokalynove, to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks. About 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Katerynivka, Pobieda, Marinka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers made three unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assault actions near Novopokrovka. Russians launched an air strike near Novodarivka. About 25 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike near the Kherson region's Krynky. Enemy artillery strikes affected the Kherson region's Dudchany, Beryslav, Ivanivka, Sadove, Romashkove, the city of Kherson, and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine