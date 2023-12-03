Amir Issues Directives To Treat 1,500 Wounded And Sponsor 3,000 Orphans From Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani directed Sunday the treatment of 1,500 wounded people and the sponsorship of 3,000 orphans from the brotherly Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip.

The State of Qatar will be in charge of the transfer of the wounded and their companions, in coordination with the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for their treatment in the designated hospitals.

This initiative comes as an extension of the State of Qatar's steadfast support and ongoing efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, especially amid their current tough humanitarian conditions.

Since the aggression on the Gaza Strip broke out, the State of Qatar has flown 36 planes carrying 1,203 tons of aid, including food, medical and shelter supplies, in addition to a field hospital and ambulances.