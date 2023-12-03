Amir To Receive Turkish President Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will receive, tomorrow, December 4, at the Amiri Diwan, his brother the President of the sisterly Republic of Turkiye HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir, along with HE the Turkish President, will chair the 9th meeting of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee.

President Erdogan will arrive in Doha tomorrow on an official visit to the country.