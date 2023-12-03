Minister Of Finance Meets CEO Of Blackrock

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met on Sunday with Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink during his current visit to Doha, reports QNA. During the meeting, they discussed many topics of common interest, especially in the financial and economic fields, as well as measures aimed at expanding these joint activities.

