Kirby emphasized US does not support Israeli bombing in region

(MENAFN) In a statement on Friday, John Kirby, the director of the White House National Security Council, conveyed the United States' stance on Israel's military operations in southern Gaza. Kirby emphasized that the United States does not support Israeli bombing in the region unless there is a comprehensive consideration of the civilians who have been forced to flee to that area. He underscored the need for Israel to factor in the safety of all civilians, particularly given the significant increase in their numbers.



"We don't support southern operations unless or until [the Israelis] have factored in all those additional civilians – actually, all civilians, but noting that there are now hundreds of thousands more civilians," Kirby stated during an interview with Bloomberg TV. The White House also urged Israel to strategize its military actions in a way that prioritizes the safety of civilians in the affected areas.



Following the collapse of the seven-day ceasefire with Hamas on Friday, Israel announced striking over 400 targets across Gaza, with 50 strikes in the southern city of Khan Younis. The strikes resulted in the death of at least 200 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.



The grim situation in Gaza is further compounded by the Ministry's report that Israel has killed over 15,200 civilians in total since the commencement of its war on Hamas on October 7. The Ministry, however, faces challenges in providing precise casualty numbers due to the devastation of the enclave's hospital system under Israeli bombardment. Reportedly, 70 percent of those killed so far are women and children.



As Israel reveals plans to target hundreds more locations in southern Gaza, concerns rise over the well-being of the two million Palestinians densely populated in the area, which was already one of the most crowded places on Earth before the conflict escalated. The article delves into the implications of the White House's position, the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the international community's response to the escalating situation.



