(MENAFN) In a recent development, Ukraine's 'Peacemaker' database, a contentious online resource known for featuring individuals deemed enemies of the state, has made headlines by marking the late United States veteran diplomat Henry Kissinger as 'deceased.' Kissinger, who passed away on a Wednesday, was added to the list in May 2022, accused of participating in "Russia's information special operation against Ukraine." The 'Peacemaker' database, established in 2014, identifies itself as a "non-government Center for Research of Elements of Crimes against the National Security of Ukraine, Peace, Humanity, and International Law." However, the platform has faced scrutiny over the years for various controversies, including the publication of personal data of foreign journalists and individuals considered adversaries by 'Peacemaker.'



According to the database, Kissinger had been implicated in spreading "propaganda" and advocating for the separation of Donetsk and Lugansk, along with several southern regions, from Ukraine. 'Peacemaker' labeled the former United States national security adviser as an "accomplice to the Russian authorities' crimes against Ukraine and its people." Kissinger, renowned for his role as the United States secretary of state from 1973 to 1977 under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, had played a pivotal role in improving United States relations with the Soviet Union and spearheading the normalization of ties with China, garnering respect in Beijing throughout his life.



Even after leaving office, Kissinger remained actively involved in international affairs, delivering lectures and offering insights on global issues. His frequent visits to China, where he was received by the country's leaders on numerous occasions, highlighted the enduring significance of his diplomatic legacy. However, in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict, Kissinger's perspective took a critical turn as he deemed the West's decision to extend a pathway to NATO to Kiev as "a grave mistake," attributing it to the catalyst for the current hostilities.



This article delves into the complexities surrounding Ukraine's 'Peacemaker' database, exploring the questionable inclusion of Henry Kissinger and the controversies that have surrounded the platform. It unravels the accusations against the late diplomat, examining the historical context of his contributions to international relations, and sheds light on his evolving stance on critical geopolitical issues, particularly his perspective on the Ukraine conflict and its alleged connection to NATO's decisions.



