Iran negates Israel’s allegations over chemical weapons violations

(MENAFN) On Friday, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs categorically negated the Israeli regime's allegations that Tehran breached the Chemical Weapons Convention.



Reza Najafi emphasized that engaging in a blame game does not excuse the regime from what he described as its "brutal crimes" against Palestinians over the past seven decades.



Najafi delivered this response during the 28th Session of the Conference of the States Parties, a forum responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. This session, held in The Hague from November 27 to December 1, brought together delegates from every member state of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).



In his address, Najafi specifically criticized the Israeli envoy's baseless accusations and underscored Iran's significant historical context as one of the main countries targeted by chemical weapons. He pointedly referred to Saddam Hussein's deployment of chemical weapons against Iranian civilians and military forces during the Iraq-Iran War in the 1980s. This historical perspective was invoked to counter the accusations and highlight Iran's own experience with chemical weapons.



The Iranian envoy made evident that “the child-killing Israeli regime,” which has negated having chemical weapons readily available, it does not have the right to comment on a member state that has been exposed to such fatal weaponry.

MENAFN03122023000045015839ID1107527561