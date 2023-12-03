167 Boxers From 41 Teams To Compete In Azerbaijan Championship

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Winners of 13 weight classes will be determined in the
Azerbaijan championship among male boxers, which will be organized
today at the Boxing Center, Azernews reports,
citing Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.
The Federation said that 167 boxers from 41 teams representing
clubs of different cities and regions of the republic, as well as
sports societies, will participate in the championship. The opening
ceremony of the competition will start at 11:30, the fights will
start at 12:00.
The winners of the championship will be announced on December 8.
The final matches will be broadcast live on the "CBC Sport" TV
channel.
The winners will be included in the national team and will
represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.
It should be noted that the main judge of the competition will
be Anar Babanli, the supervisor will be Alexander Hamidov
(Uzbekistan). Fights will be managed by local referees as well as
representatives of foreign justice. Among them, Yashar Chinar
(Turkiye), Sid Ali Mokretari (Algeria), Akmalcon Abdulayevla
(Tajikistan) and Bekcon Yusupov (Uzbekistan) have 3 star categories
of IBA.
