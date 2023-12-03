Qatarenergy Integrates All Marketing-Related Activities Formerly Managed By Qatarenergy LNG

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced the successful integration of all marketing and marketing-related activities formerly managed by QatarEnergy LNG. This is a major move towards consolidating QatarEnergy's position as a global energy leader and an important milestone to enhance the effectiveness of LNG marketing and sales from the State of Qatar.

With this integration, QatarEnergy leverages a combined set of technical, commercial, and financial capabilities to create an enhanced center of excellence for the marketing and sale of all energy products exported from Qatar. It places QatarEnergy in a unique position to deliver unparalleled service and value to its customers and stakeholders, hence, reinforcing QatarEnergy's commitment to delivering excellence.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“Today's announcement is another important milestone that firmly positions QatarEnergy on the road to becoming one of the best energy companies in the world. This strategic step will enable us to deliver an unparalleled value proposition that is the backbone of our global reputation as a reliable and trustworthy energy provider.”

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi concluded his remarks saying:“I would like to thank all QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG working teams, who have worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth integration and a flawlessly successful mission. We all look forward to their continued commitment and dedication that will further strengthen the State of Qatar's global LNG offering and generate value from a unified customer and stakeholder interface.”

With this integration, QatarEnergy will offer an even more diversified and integrated portfolio of products and services, ensuring a seamless and enhanced customer experience. It will also be the sole point of contact for the State of Qatar's existing and prospective energy customers globally.