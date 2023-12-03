13Th Edition Of Katara Traditional Dhow Festival Showcased Traditional, Eco-Friendly Handcrafts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 13th edition of the Katara Traditional Dhow Festival showcased traditional handicrafts as a model of the core relationship between utility and beauty in the tools and aesthetics of professions and crafts related to the maritime heritage. This is in addition to their close connection with nature, making them environmentally and human-friendly components.

The festival -which ended yesterday at the beach of the Cultural Village Foundation- Katara- abounds with a variety of traditional handcrafts and works associated with diving and hunting as one of the core popular, maritime pillars of the Qatari and gulf heritage in general, including the manufacturing of traditional boats, decoration on gypsum, palm frond and wickerwork, fishing nets and pottery.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), a handful of craftsmen and workers in the Qatari and gulf heritage emphasized the importance of this event in shedding the light on the traditional handcrafts and heritage profession. They highlighted their utility, aesthetics and environmental human-friendliness, pointing out that these handcrafts are closely connected with arts through decoration and using colours and lines to showcase manufactured tools that best suit the daily use.

The craft is similar to wood carving, as the craftsmen use tools to carve and smooth the wood in a manner that requires precision and skill in building these bearings, said Maker of traditional boat and ship models, Muhammad Ali Ansari.

He added that the models being showcased represent all types of traditional Dhow, including those dedicated to diving to obtain pearls, travel, transportation of merchandise and fishing, indicating that such a craft is one of the authentic Qatari and gulf heritages, therefore people are so keen to purchase it, because it is largely eco-friendly.

For his part, the craftsman who makes gypsum decorations, Muhammad Abdullah, pointed out that such a profession has been maintaining its significance since long time ago, indicating that his pavilion showcases models of gypsum decorations, windows, doors and various artistic forms.

The visitors of the expo are keen to have a glimpse of the history of these decorations and their methods of use in the heritage and ancient hostels, he said.