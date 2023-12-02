Cyclone Michaung To Make Landfall On December 5: Top 10 Updates You Should Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "IMD informed on Sunday that the deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal has finally intensified into the Cyclonic Storm Michaung. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5 while prompting rainfall in various parts of the country.

Top 10 updates on Cyclone Michaung:

1) In the latest update on X (formerly Twitter), IMD has informed that the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal finally intensified into Cyclonic storm Michaung at 5:30 am today weather forecaster wrote,“Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG 0530 hrs IST 3rd Dec over the same region about 300 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 310 km southeast of Chennai, 440 km southeast of Nellore and 550 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.”2) IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu in relation to Cyclone Michaung. The weatherman have predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts in the next 24 hours. IMD also predicted moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning at many places in these districts.

3) Cyclone Michaung is now expected to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5 with a sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph, IMD predicted.4) In an interaction with news agency ANI, IMD Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre MD Sunanda told ANI,

“The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred on December 2, 2023, over the same region near Latitude 10.6°N and Longitude 83.6°E, about 440 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 450 km east-southeast of Chennai, 580 km south-southeast of Nellore, 670 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 670 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.”\"It is likely to move west-northwestward and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the December 4 forenoon,\" she added.5) While informing about the exact time and place when Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, Sunanda said,“It would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coasts and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph,”

6) IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea because of harsh sea conditions. Due to the warning, more than 5,000 fishermen didn't go fishing and around 1,000 boats were docked at Pulicat Lake in Tiruvallur, reported ANI.7) The government of Puducherry has declared a holiday for all colleges in the Union Territory on December 4 due to Cyclone Michaung. The holiday will be applicable to Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions.8) In its latest bulletin, IMD has warned fishermen to not venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal on 2nd December, southwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts from 2nd to 4th December.9) A 50-member National Disaster Response team from Bengaluru arrived in Kanchipuram district as a precaution for cyclone 'Michaung' on Saturday, reported ANI.10) The cyclonic storm has prompted weather forecasters to issue rainfall warnings for several regions in southern and eastern India.



