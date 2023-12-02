Capture The Spirit Of UAE National Day With OPPO Find N3's Revolutionary Pro-Grade Camera System

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Celebrate UAE National Day in style with OPPO's latest Find N3, the ultimate companion for capturing the spirit of this joyous occasion Whether witnessing spectacular parades, attending cultural events, or enjoying dazzling fireworks, the Find N3 guarantees stunning photos that capture the essence of the occasion.

Dubai, UAE– Celebrate the spirit of UAE's 52nd Union Day with OPPO's groundbreaking Find N3, the first-of-its-kind foldable phone equipped with a pro-grade triple camera system that redefines the standard of foldable photography. Overcoming traditional challenges faced by foldable phones, the Find N3 stands as the ultimate companion to capture memorable moments during this memorable occasion.

Foldable phones have traditionally faced challenges in delivering a world-class camera experience due to space constraints, but OPPO's relentless pursuit of excellence has overcome these obstacles with the introduction of the Find N3. This cutting-edge device boasts a 64MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 120x digital zoom, perfect for capturing the mesmerizing display of fireworks lighting up the sky miles away.

In collaboration with Hasselblad, the Find N3 elevates portrait and pro photography features to unparalleled levels. Whether using the periscope 70mm telephoto camera or other lenses, the Hasselblad Portrait Mode ensures mid-distance portraits exhibit natural-looking depth, rich contrast, and high-resolved detail, regardless of lighting conditions, allowing users to capture captivating celebrations with family and friends.

The Find N3's camera system also includes a wide camera with Sony's cutting-edge LYTIA-T808 sensor, providing rich photos loaded with depth, detail, and dynamic range. With a 20% larger sensor than its main competitors, the Find N3 solidifies its class-leading status in the foldable phone category.

Capturing the essence of UAE National Day goes beyond exceptional camera features. The Find N3 incorporates OPPO Computational Photography and ProXDR display technology, ensuring a more natural image with rich highlights and shadows. The ProXDR feature utilizes the screen's powerful peak brightness range to dynamic range, providing a vibrant viewing experience of patriotic celebrations in the Find N3's gallery.

To ensure residents and visitors can enjoy National Day festivities all weekend long, the Find N3 is not only certified to endure a substantial 1,000,000 folds, ensuring the longevity of the phone's moving components, but also delivers 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, resulting in the 4805mAh battery being safely charged to 80% in just 30 minutes.

This National Day, make the Find N3 a loyal companion, turning every snapshot into a work of art. Immerse in the celebration, knowing that the Find N3's camera is there to preserve the memorable moments of this special day for years to come.

About OPPO:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone –“Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About OPPO MEA:

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region.

Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.