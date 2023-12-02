-->


Scholz Called For Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity By 2030


12/2/2023 3:10:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers it necessary to triple the global renewable energy capacity by 2030, Azernews reports.

"The spread of renewable energy is progressing, but not at the pace needed," Scholz said at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Chancellor emphasised the need to "triple the expansion of renewable sources" and "double energy efficiency by 2030".

At the same time, the Chancellor noted that the expansion of renewable sources has already accelerated in Germany, but must now happen everywhere in the world.

In addition to the expansion of renewable energy, Scholz said it was important that the conference launched the Climate Club, which includes 35 countries and the European Union.

