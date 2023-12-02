Scholz Called For Tripling Global Renewable Energy Capacity By 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers it necessary to triple
the global renewable energy capacity by 2030, Azernews reports.
"The spread of renewable energy is progressing, but not at the
pace needed," Scholz said at the 28th Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Chancellor
emphasised the need to "triple the expansion of renewable sources"
and "double energy efficiency by 2030".
At the same time, the Chancellor noted that the expansion of
renewable sources has already accelerated in Germany, but must now
happen everywhere in the world.
In addition to the expansion of renewable energy, Scholz said it
was important that the conference launched the Climate Club, which
includes 35 countries and the European Union.
