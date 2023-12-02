GWTO: Azerbaijan Has The Potential To Attract Global Wine Culture Fans

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Global Wine Tourism Organisation (GWTO) Jose
Antonio Vidal said that the rich history of the Azerbaijan region,
the peculiarities of local soils and the authenticity of wines
produced here will contribute to attracting tourists from all over
the world," at a conference on the theme "Prospects for the
development of wine tourism in Azerbaijan", organised by the State
Agency for Tourism and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azernews reports.
Antonio Vidal said the rich history of the region, the
peculiarities of local soils and the authenticity of wines produced
here will contribute to attracting tourists from all over the
world:
"Winemaking is an integral part of the success that will
contribute to economic development and further increase the
country's tourism potential."
Florian Sengstschmit, chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan
Tourism Bureau, subordinate to the State Tourism Agency, said at a
conference on "Prospects for Wine Tourism in Azerbaijan" that
winemaking and wine heritage are among the strongest values
Azerbaijan has to offer.
The chairman noted that 1 mln 723.6 k people from 186 countries
came to Azerbaijan in January-October this year: "This is 30.3%
more than in the same period last year.
F said that the population of Azerbaijan pays
attention to the improvement of resources and services.
Director of the Gastronomic Tourism Management Department of the
Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Sakina Askerova said at a conference
dedicated to the topic "Prospects of wine tourism development in
Azerbaijan" that Azerbaijan intends to join the "Slow Wine"
movement from next year
The director noted that next year it is planned to participate
in the "Slow Wine" festival of Azerbaijan.
S noted that adaptation of wine routes to international
standards is necessary regardless of whether it is sooner or
later:
"We want to finalise this necessity next year. It is important
to convey to tourists the potential of wine tourism in accordance
with international standards".
MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525910
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.