Crimean Partisans Reveal Enemy Division Of S-300 Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Crimean partisans have carried out a raid in the rear of Russian troops in the Saky district in the west of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The relevant statement was made by Ukraine's partisan movement ATESH on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“During reconnaissance actions, several hidden places of the enemy's temporary deployment were revealed, as well engineering structures and an air defense system,” the report states.

According to the partisans, several enemy bases are located near such settlements as Vitino and Molochne. Many Russian personnel and equipment units were spotted there. Fortifications are under construction along the shore. Armed soldiers patrol the perimeter of the territory.

Additionally, to the east of Molochne, Crimean partisans revealed a whole division of Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile systems.

“We know a lot more, and we have transferred all the obtained information to relevant agencies,” the ATESH partisan movement concluded.