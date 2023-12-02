Amir Affirms Qatar Continues Mediation Efforts With All Partners To Maintain Calm In Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani asserted that the State of Qatar continues its mediation efforts with all partners to ensure that efforts are underway to return to calm in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During a phone call received from Vice President of the friendly United States of America HE Kamala Harris, His Highness stressed the importance of ceasefire to avert everything that would hinder the mediation efforts and further exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

During the call, US Vice President thanked and appreciated HH the Amir for his role and the efforts of the State of Qatar in reaching a humanitarian pause deal between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement "Hamas" and in delivering the humanitarian and relief assistance to the people of the Strip.

During the call, The two sides discussed latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to discussing the strategic relations between the two friendly countries, along with other topics of mutual interest.

