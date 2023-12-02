Amir Meets British Labour Party Leader

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Saturday at his Lusail Palace office with the Leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and exchanged opinions on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

