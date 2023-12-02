Amir Meets British Labour Party Leader

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Saturday at his Lusail Palace office with the Leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, they discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and exchanged opinions on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.
MENAFN02122023000067011011ID1107525513
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.