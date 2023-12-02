Bakhmut Sector: Ukrainian Forces Holding Offensive Defense, Attacking Enemy At First Opportunity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders actively use aircraft, if the weather conditions allow, and open fire on Ukrainian positions before assault actions.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The situation in the Bakhmut direction is rather active. Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near such settlements as Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The enemy actively uses aircraft if the weather conditions allow for that,” Fitio told.

In his words, Russians opened fire on Ukrainian positions 437 times, with artillery and mortars.

“Before assault actions, Russian occupiers extensively shell Ukrainian positions,” Fitio added.

According to him, the main hostilities are taking place to the south and north of the Donetsk region's Bakhmut. Ukrainian warriors are holding offensive defense and attacking the enemy at the first opportunity.

Fitio mentioned that Russian invaders are now trying to regain their lost positions but have had no success so far.