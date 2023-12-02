Azerbaijan Actively Seeks Peaceful Solution In Conflict With Armenia - Italian Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Azerbaijan has
actively sought a peaceful solution in the conflict with Armenia,
Edmondo Cirielli, Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, told
Italian media, Trend reports.
“The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated when
Armenia captured Karabakh, Azerbaijan, along with two adjacent
areas inhabited mostly by Azerbaijanis. President Ilham Aliyev has
actively pursued a peaceful solution over the three years following
the Second Karabakh War, during which Azerbaijani Army achieved
victory on the field,” he said.
He noted that, after the recent ruling of the International
Court, which reaffirmed Azerbaijan's territorial integrity over
Karabakh, it is time for the international narrative of the dispute
to change.
“For the Azerbaijanis, international law has been clearly
violated by the war of aggression waged by Armenia. However, the
conflict came to a halt, creating an opportunity to seek a peaceful
resolution to the issue. Regrettably, in Europe, there have been
individuals who consistently fueled revanchism and Armenian
nationalism, misguiding Yerevan with information that was
objectively not even contemplated by international law,” Cirielli
said.
The diplomat also noted that there are also powerful Armenian
communities living outside Armenia who are not fully aware of the
current problems and state of affairs.
“This is partly due to understandable reasons, as they are
children and descendants of the Armenian diaspora. However, some
hold a very nationalist and chauvinistic vision,” he explained.
Italy plays an important role in mediation skills, as it
consistently advocates for legal reasons and supports Azerbaijan on
the international stage, the deputy minister concluded.
