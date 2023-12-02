Ukrenergo Restores High-Voltage Line Supplying Electricity To Zaporizhzhia NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrenergo National Power Company has restored a high-voltage line supplying electricity to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukrenergo has restored a high-voltage line, which is necessary to meet the electricity needs of Zaporizhzhia NPP. Currently, the plant has already switched from a backup to standard power supply scheme,” the report states.

The company mentioned that Zaporizhzhia NPP had lost connection with the Ukrainian energy system during another Russian overnight attack. Power supply services for household consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions did not interrupt, as backup lines were put into service.

“On the night of December 2, 2023, during the [enemy] missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, two overhead power transmission lines, 750 kW and 330 kW, supplying electricity to meet the internal needs of Zaporizhzhia NPP, were damaged at once. Ukrenergo's operators managed to restore the main power supply line of Zaporizhzhia NPP with a voltage class of 750 kW,” Ukrenergo noted.

Now, Zaporizhzhia NPP receives electricity, which is required for its safe operation, from Ukraine's integrated energy system.

Ukrenergo's repair crews will start to restore the damaged high-voltage lines as soon as the security situation allows. The company expressed gratitude to Ukraine's air defense forces for their excellent work, as the damage to the energy system could have been much more significant.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov