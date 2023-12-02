Qatar Airways Wins World's Leading Airline And Two More Accolades At World Travel Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways announced its recent triumph at the World Travel Awards, where the airline was recognised with multiple accolades for its unwavering commitment to excellence and travel experience. Qatar Airways received the awards for 'World's Leading Airline', 'World's Leading Airline - Business Class' and 'World's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class: Al Mourjan Business Lounge'.

The 'World's Leading Airline' award acknowledges Qatar Airways' dedication to passenger satisfaction. The airline consistently provides quality, comfort and service to its passengers, and ensures a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all.



The 'World's Leading Airline - Business Class' award reinforces it as the best way to travel, owing to its unparalleled quality service and luxury. The acclaimed Qsuite has won yet another title emphasising its stature as the most unforgettable way to fly.

The award for the 'World's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class: Al Mourjan Business Lounge' is a crowning achievement for Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport. This sustainable lounge creates an immersive experience in a serene atmosphere; ideal for business, leisure and family travellers.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“Qatar Airways is committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence and is proud of the recognition we have received at the World Travel Awards. These accolades reinforce our dedication to delivering nothing short of exceptional services to our passengers at each touchpoint.”

World Travel Awards Founder, Graham E. Cooke, Founder, said:“Qatar Airways continues to soar to new heights, and I am delighted that both the industry and the general public have acknowledged this unrivalled excellence by voting it 'World's Leading Airline 2023', 'World's Leading Airline - Business Class 2023' and 'World's Leading Airline Lounge - Business Class 2023'. The commitment of the entire Qatar Airways team serves as an inspiration to us all.”

The World Travel Awards brings together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to celebrate notable achievements in aviation and travel. The airline remains committed to providing unmatched service, furthering innovation and sustainability, all while maintaining its position as a global leader in the industry.