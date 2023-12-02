Three-Day Food Expo Underway In Lucknow

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Dec 2 (KNN)

The three-day India Food Expo is underway at Indian Industries Association office in Lucknow till December 3.



The food expo which began on Friday is a one stop destination for people planning to start small-scale food and packaging businesses.

Inaugurated by minister of industries and export production Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, 100 stalls are set by businessmen from across the country and Vietnam.



From equipment required for setting up a bakery to a juice shop and packaging material for different products, everything can be found under one roof.

Besides, people can buy products like green tea, Vietnamese coffee, millet pasta and macaroni.

The expo will remain open till December 3 from 10am-7pm daily.

(KNN Bureau)