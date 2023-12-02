Gauranga Das Prabhu Ji Unveils His Recent Literary Piece 'The Art Of Habits'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Mumbai: Gauranga Das Prabhu Ji, renowned author and spiritual guide, recently unveiled his latest literary gem, 'The Art of Habits,' nationwide on Amazon and physical stores. Published by Penguin Random House India- Penguin Ananda, this three-volume series commenced with 'The Art of Resilience' and continued with 'The Art of Focus.' In this latest published book, 'The Art of Habits,' Gauranga Das Prabhu Ji delves deep into the significant impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, reshaping our perspectives and approaches to life. Through forty captivating narratives, the book paints a vivid picture, illustrating the profound transformations borne out of the pandemic's challenges.



Speaking about his latest release, Gauranga Das Prabhu Ji said, "In these challenging times, developing resilient habits is more critical than ever. 'The Art of Habits' is a guide for readers to embrace transformative change and navigate the uncertainties of the future with a resolute mindset.'The Art of Habits' is now available nationwide as part of the three-volume series. Readers can explore the wisdom embedded in each story, gaining valuable insights into adapting to the evolving landscape of our world”.



As the world adapts to the post-Covid era, 'The Art of Habits' highlights the significance of fostering sustainable habits amid unprecedented trials. The author seamlessly combines enthralling storytelling, real-life scenarios, and insightful wisdom, leading readers on a journey of self-exploration and personal growth.



Prior to this, the trilogy commenced with the widely acclaimed book 'The Art of Resilience,' which presented the right tools to the reader to enable them to inculcate resilience in challenging situations that manifested at the beginning of the pandemic. Following the praise received, 'The Art of Focus,' through Gauranga Das Prabhu Ji's unique storytelling skills, inspired the resilient heart to develop a focused mind during the Covid-19 era. With 'The Art of Habits,' the author has provided the proper closure to the three-volume series as it provides ideas for the focused reader to cultivate conducive and sustainable habits to adapt with the paradigm shift created by the pandemic, instilling in the reader a resolute mindset to handle multiple such unexpected transformative events in the future.

