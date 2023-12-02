BD: Promising Market For Gulf Air With Impressive Load Factor

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Bangladesh has been one of the most lucrative markets in this region for the Bahrain-based full-service airline Gulf Air. Currently, the total industry seat capacity in the Bangladesh market stands at 90 thousand passengers weekly, while Gulf Air enjoys over 90 per cent load factor on its flights from Dhaka to Bahrain and vice versa.

Isa Shah, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Gulf Air said this while talking to The Bangladesh Monitor at his office in the capital recently.

Currently, the airline operates nine weekly flights on Dhaka-Bahrain route with Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Furthermore, the airline is also quite a popular choice for its onward connections to Europe and America, as the Country Manager mentioned, Gulf Air has witnessed 30 per cent growth in its traffic to the aforementioned markets beyond Bahrain.

On the other hand, its Business Class's popularity is ever-increasing, informed the Country Manager, adding, the airline has come across 30 per cent growth in its Business Class traffic in 2023 compared to 2022.

The current winter season is when travel hits its peak every year. Hence, Gulf Air is positive about the coming traffic as already its flights to Europe during the winter are fully booked, commented the Country Manager.



However, Isa Shah mentioned a few challenges that remain in the aviation industry at the moment. According to him, even though, passenger traffic is increasing day by day, the industry is getting more and more competitive with time. This is affecting the airfares and revenues of the airlines, claimed Isa Shah.

Cargo rates are also quite competitive now, stressed the Country Manager. Yet, the airline, through its products, strategies and service excellence, is managing to have a good track record, expressed Isa Shah.

It may be mentioned here that Gulf Air is the second middle eastern airline to operate flights to and from Dhaka, Bangladesh. In April 2024, the airline will be achieving a significant milestone by marking its 40th year of operations in Bangladesh, concluded Isa Shah.