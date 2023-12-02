Sample the flavours of Dubai's culinary scene with citywide dining deals for the UAE's 52nd union day

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Get ready to mark the 52nd UAE Union Day in Dubai with some of the best dining deals, themed tasting menus and gastronomic experiences showcasing the very best of the city’s culinary scene and local Emirati flavours.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE Union Day events in Dubai will span from 1 to December 3, and across the city, citizens, visitors and residents alike are invited to enjoy the long weekend, mark the nation’s union and taste culinary delights that go beyond borders.



From traditional Emirati flavours to international fusions of ‘Homegrown taste of Dubai’, 11 top restaurants and cafes in the city are gearing up for a culinary spectacle honouring the nation’s rich heritage and diverse tastes.



Step into Meyan Mall on Al Thanya Street and join 21 grams for a unique Union Day celebration that seamlessly fuses the Balkans and the UAE. Explore a special menu that honors the rich heritage and bold flavors of two places - The Balkans, and the UAE.



Born in the desert, BOCA invites residents and visitors to savour a shared set menu priced at AED 395+ per person, featuring nine carefully curated dishes using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Immerse yourself in the abundance of the UAE’s North’s Hajar mountains, Central Region’s farms, and the treasures of the Arabian Gulf and Indian Ocean.



Experience the UAE’s commitment to quality and sustainability on the UAE’s 52nd Union Day with Dibba Bay’s special platter of 10 oysters for just AED 52 on 2 December. Alternatively, experience an exquisite Emirati Afternoon Tea at Emperor Lounge at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa The Palm, featuring a Saffron Latte and an assortment of cakes and Arabic sweets that celebrates the rich culture and flavours of the UAE.



Embark on a tasting journey at Mirzam, exploring the intricate flavours of single-origin dark chocolate paired with Gahwa, the famous Arabic coffee. Or join Palm Kitchen at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa The Palm, for a special themed dinner, taking guests on a culinary journey through local delights that capture the essence of the Emirates.



Visit Pickl for some ice cream this Union Day. Enjoy a free UAE Union Day-themed Ice Cream Sando with all dine-in orders at the popular UAE burger joint. For a flavour of the East, savour the fusion of Slow-cooked Beef with Dates and Shallots paired with Jasmine Rice at all Vietnamese Foodies locations for just AED 64.



Meanwhile, Yamanote Atelier, the premium artisanal Japanese Bakery, is hosting a free Emirati-themed edition of its baking masterclass for kids. Alternatively, commemorate UAE Union Day with a set menu at Mohalla, a vibrant Indian street food restaurant in Dubai Design District (d3). Enjoy Emirati-inspired dishes, including the Champaran Mutton slow-cooked to perfection in a traditional clay pot.



For the ultimate culinary journey, embark on an immersive food tour with Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures, exploring Dubai’s culinary heritage and cultural diversity. This unique experience includes a traditional abra ride across the creek, deep-fried nostalgic snacks, tissue-thin bread with adventurous toppings, and more.



Celebrated each year on 2 December, UAE Union Day marks the federal unification of the seven emirates and official formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s UAE 52nd Union Day commemorative events in Dubai will take place from 1 to 3 December, inviting all citizens, visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in the UAE Union Day spirit.

For more information, visit and follow @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media.





