Panama Lights Up For Christmas In 39 Locations On Sunday

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Starting Sunday, December 3, a

total of 39 parks, squares, and public spaces will be illuminated in the 26 towns of the capital district, for family enjoyment.

These spaces will also allow more than 450 microentrepreneurs the possibility of offering their products and services to attendees.



The activity is focused on encouraging economic reactivation with a positive impact on companies and businesses.

It was reported that among small merchants, those who have not registered for the respective national holiday permits will be taken into account, and who, due to the cancellation of activities, have not been able to generate income.

The lighting activity itself will last until January 7, 2024.



Christmas parade 2023

Another of the activities planned by the Mayor's Office of Panama is the Christmas parade, under the motto“Light your heart and dream with enthusiasm”, which will be held in the Cinta Costera on Sunday, December 17.

A total of 12 floats, 25 delegations, and 2,500 dancers, accompanied by renowned musical bands in the country, will depart at 4:30 pm from the Seafood Market grounds, to carry out a 2.5-kilometer journey to the Parque de Mariscos.



The Municipality of Panama will invest the sum of $5.9 million in Christmas activities.

Of this amount, $3.2 million is allocated for lighting, while $2.7 million for the Christmas parade



