Google Doodle Celebrates UAE National Day 2023

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle on Saturday celebrated the United Arab Emirates National Day, also known as the Spirit of the Union per the description, this public holiday observes the formation of the UAE, a union comprising seven emirates: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. December 2, 1971, holds historical significance as the day when the UAE was established as a sovereign, independent nation, allowing each emirate to maintain its individual identity.“National Day is a time for Emiratis to celebrate their patriotism, unity, and diverse heritages with loved ones. Festivities typically include parades, firework shows, musical performances, and even events like camel races and car rallies,” the description added Read: COP28 2023: What to expect from PM Modi's visit to Dubai | 5 pointsDuring the celebrations, the UAE national flag, adorned in red, green, white, and black, is proudly hoisted and fluttered in the air, mirroring the depiction in the artwork come together for festive gatherings, indulging in feasts that feature delectable dishes such as the national favorite, khuzi-a flavorful combination of roasted lamb served on spicy rice on Friday, Google Doodle celebrated Great Union Day, or Ziua Marii Uniri, in Romania with a doodle dedicated to Romania's flag Read: Google Doodle celebrates architect Clorindo Testa on his birth anniversaryGreat Union Day day is celebrated on December 1 and is observed as a public holiday that commemorates the unification of several different ethnic groups under one single banner Read: Google Doodle celebrates Japanese Brazilian artist Tommy Ohtake's 110th birthday. Here's what you should knowThe first-ever celebration of Great Union Day in Alba Iulia instilled a sense of identity and unity among diverse residents of Romania and marked the end of years of struggle for self-determination. The blue, yellow, and red stripes of the Romanian national flag represent liberty, justice, and fraternity.

