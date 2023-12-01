Energoatom, Hyundai Sign Agreement On Cooperation In Nuclear Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Energoatom Petro Kotin and President of Hyundai E&C Young-Joon Yoon signed an agreement that outlines the possibilities for future cooperation between the companies.

This was reported by Energoatom, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the document, the parties declared their intention to conclude a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in areas of mutual interest. These include, in particular, support for the implementation of new nuclear power plant projects in Ukraine with PWR reactors of large and small capacity, exploring financing opportunities for the deployment of new nuclear facilities, etc." the statement said.

In addition, the companies are considering joint research and development in the field of industrial standards and regulatory requirements, exchange of technical knowledge and best practices.

As reported, Energoatom and British Urenco agreed to supply enriched uranium for the needs of Ukrainian NPPs until 2035.