Gaza Death Toll Released After Ceasefire Ends

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. About 200
residents of the Gaza Strip have died as military actions resumed
after the ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Gaza Strip
Ministry of Health says on its Facebook pag, Trend reports.
It is noted that 589 people were injured. Most of the victims
are women and teenagers.
On the morning of December 1, the Israel Defense Forces accused
the Palestinian Hamas movement of violating the ceasefire and
announced the resumption of military operations in the Gaza
Strip.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
