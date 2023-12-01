Gaza Death Toll Released After Ceasefire Ends

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. About 200 residents of the Gaza Strip have died as military actions resumed after the ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave, the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health says on its Facebook pag, Trend reports.

It is noted that 589 people were injured. Most of the victims are women and teenagers.

On the morning of December 1, the Israel Defense Forces accused the Palestinian Hamas movement of violating the ceasefire and announced the resumption of military operations in the Gaza Strip.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.