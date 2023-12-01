Ukraine Harvests Nearly 77M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian agrarians have harvested almost 77 million tons of grains and oilseeds from 10,4 million hectares; five regions have already completed the harvest.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reports .

"As of the last day of autumn, Ukrainian farmers have harvested almost 77 million tons of new crops: 56.3 million tons of grain and 20.7 million tons of oilseeds. Five regions of Ukraine have already completed the harvest. These are the farmers of Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions," the statement said.

Grains and legumes were harvested on 10.4 million hectares with a yield of 54.3 centners per hectare (c/ha). The largest amount of corn (26.8 million tons) was threshed from 3.4 million hectares at a yield of 75.8 c/ha.

Wheat was harvested in the amount of 22.5 million tons from 4.7 million hectares with a yield of 47.9 c/ha.

5.9 million tons of barley were harvested from 1.5 million hectares at a yield of 39.3 c/ha.

399,500 tons of peas were harvested from 154,400 hectares with a yield of 25.9 c/ha. Buckwheat was harvested in the amount of 207,400 tons from 139,700 hectares with a yield of 14.8 c/ha. 180,000 tons of millet were harvested from 79,500 hectares with a yield of 22.6 c/ha.

Other grains and pulses were harvested on 340,100 hectares, yielding 1 million tons.

Vinnytsia region is a leader in grain harvesting, with over 5 million tons of grain harvested. In Poltava and Cherkasy regions, farmers harvested 4 million tons of grain each.

Oilseeds were harvested on 8.2 million hectares. Sunflower seeds were harvested in the amount of 11.9 million tons from 5 million hectares with a yield of 23.8 c/ha. Soybeans were harvested at 4.8 million tons from 1.8 million hectares with a yield of 26.5 c/ha. Rapeseed was harvested in the amount of 4 million tons from 1.4 million hectares with a yield of 28.7 c/ha. The harvest is complete.

11.3 million tons of sugar beet was dug on 242,100 hectares with a yield of 468.1 c/ha.

As reported, almost 5 million hectares of winter crops were sown in Ukraine as of the end of November. Of these, 4.8 million hectares of winter grains, including wheat, 4.3 million hectares, barley, 559,000 hectares, and rye, 77,200 hectares. The amount of winter crops planted is close to last year's figures. Winter rapeseed sowing has been completed, with 1.2 million hectares sown.