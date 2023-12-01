Terror Attack Claimed Six Lives In West Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HERAT, Afghanistan, Dec 2 (NNN-ANA) – A terrorist attack claimed six lives in west Afghanistan's Herat province yesterday, the Ministry of Interior Affairs said.

“Unfortunately, a terrorist attack on innocent people in Enjil district of Herat province, killed six persons and injured two others today (yesterday),” the ministry said in a statement.

In the statement, the ministry condemned the attack in its strongest terms, and promised that the security forces would spare no efforts to bring the culprits to justice.– NNN-ANA

