Brazil Takes Over G20 Presidency

Brasília – Brazil takes over on Friday (1st) for the first time the presidency of the G20 group of the world's 19 largest economies plus the European Union and African Union. The one-year term ends on November 30, 2024. Pictured, a meeting of the G20 leaders in India in 2023.

Established in 1999 to find solutions following a financial crisis, the G20 accounts for approximately 85% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), 75% of the global trade, and two thirds of the global population.

Brazil has been a member since the beginning, when the main focus was still the so-called Finance Track, that is led by member countries' finance ministers and central bank chairpersons.

While the country is in the presidency, Brazil's government will be in charge of deciding and implementing the work agenda of G20. To celebrate the date, the government has also organized a media campaign in airports and projected on the Museum of the Republic in Brasília messages of the Brazilian G20 presidency. The e-book Brasil na presidência do G20 [Brazil in the G20 presidency] was launched, explaining what the G20 is and how the leadership will be.

Three priorities

From the very first moment, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has established three priorities for the G20 presidency: social inclusion and the fight against inequality, hunger and poverty; tackling global change and fostering sustainable development from the economic, social and environmental perspectives; and advocating for reforms of global governance institutions so as to reflect current geopolitics.

