PM Modi Addresses Climate Change Summit In Dubai, Proposes India As Host Of COP33

- Live Mint) "Dubai/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP33) in India in 2028 remarks were made during an address in Dubai as the latest edition of the climate change conference (COP28) began. The PM said India had achieved its emission intensity targets 11 years ahead of the committed time frame and remained on track to achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution targets.“We must rise above self-interest and transfer technology,” said Modi.“In spite of the 17% population, our global carbon emission is less than 4%. India is one of those few economies of the world that is on the path to meet NDC targets,” he said.“India is committed to UN Framework for Climate Change and that is why I propose from this stage that COP33 Summit in 2028 be hosted in India,” Modi added also intends to“bring down emissions intensity by 45% till 2030” and had decided to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50%. India is working towards a goal of net zero by 2070 also called for maintaining a balance between mitigation and adaptation and said that energy transition across the world must be“just and inclusive”.“Mother Earth is looking towards us to protect her future, we have to succeed, we have to be decisive,” the prime minister added said the world leaders have continuously supported the issues of climate justice, climate finance and green credit raised by him.“With our collective efforts, the belief has increased that for the welfare of the world, it is necessary to protect everyone's interests,” he added also emphasized on the need to give all developing countries a fair share in the global carbon budget.“India's Prime Minister demonstrated vision at COP28 by outlining crucial mechanisms for global collaboration through the Green Credit Initiative. Building on India's recent commitment to a Green Credit Scheme, the emphasis is on the interconnectedness of carbon emission mitigation, biodiversity, and adaptation issues. Now, the invitation has been sent out to the world for global cooperation on it. Equally noteworthy is the re-emphasis on sustainable lifestyles, echoing the PM's 2021 Glasgow call for environmentally conscious living under Mission LiFE,” said Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of CEEW, a public policy think tank.“The plan to host the Conference in India in 2028 is an opportunity for the country to put the issues of the Global South and climate justice front and centre, as it did with its G20 presidency this year, but with a view to an action-oriented COP33,” Ghosh added Friday, Modi also met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two discussed the state of bilateral ties and the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. Modi also invited the Emirati leader for the Vibrant Gujarat summit, which will be held next month Indian Prime Minister also discussed bilateral cooperation on defence, trade, and research and development with his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson also met with the leaders of Uzbekistan and France.
