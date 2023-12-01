UAE Marks 52Nd Nat'l Day Amid Pioneering Achievements

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will celebrate the 52nd anniversary of its National Day on Saturday, an occasion that bears a lot of pride and achievements made over five decades.

The UAE is seen as a pioneering model of development and progress at economic, social and cultural levels, in addition to its continuous innovation and development, seeking to achieve its 2021 vision regarding a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, preservation of water resources, increased dependence on clean energy and implementation of green development.

This, in fact, makes this Gulf country, one of the best countries all over the world.

Of the most important accomplishments made in the country over the past years is the UAE Hope Probe, making it the fifth country to travel to space for this mission after the United States, the former Soviet Union, Europe and India.

The country also continued making progress in several fields like operating the first peaceful nuclear energy reactor in the Arab world, namely the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Energy Plant, which is the largest source of environmentally friendly base load electricity.

On tourism, the country has worked on enhancing this sector, which has become a main pillar in its national economy. It also launched the national tourism strategy for 2030, with the aim of raising the country's status as the best tourist identity all over the world.

Commenting on this occasion, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UAE Jamal Al-Ghunaim confirmed to KUNA in a statement Friday that this national occasion embodies the unity and cohesion between the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), especially Kuwait and UAE, to strengthen relations in all aspects for the benefit of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

He expressed his gratitude to the deep-rooted relations between Kuwait and the UAE, referring to joint efforts made by the two sides to boost them, congratulating the UAE's political leadership and people on the 52nd National Day.

Meanwhile, Kuwait's Consul General in Dubai and Northern UAE Ali Al-Thaydi, in a similar statement to KUNA, congratulated the UAE's leadership and people on this day.

He recalled proudly civilized and development achievements made in the UAE at all levels, mainly economy, science and culture, in a way that boosts the country's dignified status internationally and locally.

"We are proud that the National Day celebrations coincide with the UAE's hosting of COP28 conference," he said.

The Consul extolled historical ties and deep-rooted fraternal relations between Kuwait and the UAE that have witnessed prominent stages of excellence that directly contributed to consolidating them and moving them forward. (end)

skm









MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107521480