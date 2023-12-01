Amir Arrives In Dubai

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Friday in the city of Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Al Maktoum International Airport by HH Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were also welcomed by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the country Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, and members of the Qatari embassy.

