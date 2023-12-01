Azerbaijan's Pavilion At COP28 Has Started To Operate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is represented with a pavilion at the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Azernews reports.

The national pavilion created with the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry within the framework of COP28, which will last until December 12 in Dubai, covers the theme Pioneering Sustainable Solutions for Climate Resilience.

The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna of Azerbaijan.

The pavilion in an interactive format provides information on Azerbaijan's policy in the field of climate change, measures of the Azerbaijani government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, activities on mitigation and adaptation, and other projects.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has approved the commitment to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35% by 2030, and to reach this goal by 40% in 2050, and active action in this direction is a priority issue for the government of Azerbaijan.

Energy Transition, Environmental Map, Renewable Energy, Smart Village and other departments are operating in the pavilion. Environmental Map of Azerbaijan in interactive format reflects National Parks, Climate types, Renewable energy, Water resources and Green concept. Each topic presents a map of Azerbaijan with detailed information about existing infrastructure and future projects.

The Red Book of the Azerbaijani Republic, covers climate initiatives and landmines. Information about animals and plants listed in the Red Book and endangered in Azerbaijan, environmental projects implemented by NGOs and state institutions, mine problem and ecological consequences in Azerbaijan is provided here.

In the Tree Planting section of the pavilion gives detailed information about tree planting initiatives implemented in Azerbaijan, especially in Garabagh to restore the ecological balance destroyed during the occupation of Armenia. Each visitor of the pavilion can also join the tree planting (pine or olive tree) initiative by digitally submitting an application through a tablet and thereby support the restoration of the ecological balance of Garabagh. These trees will be planted in the city of Fuzuli in the Garabagh economic region.