Azerbaijan's Pavilion At COP28 Has Started To Operate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is represented with a pavilion at the 28th session of
the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change - COP28, Azernews reports.
The national pavilion created with the joint organization of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ecology and Natural Resources
Ministry within the framework of COP28, which will last until
December 12 in Dubai, covers the theme Pioneering Sustainable
Solutions for Climate Resilience.
The concept of the pavilion is based on the rich flora and fauna
of Azerbaijan.
The pavilion in an interactive format provides information on
Azerbaijan's policy in the field of climate change, measures of the
Azerbaijani government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,
activities on mitigation and adaptation, and other projects.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan has approved the commitment
to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35% by 2030, and to
reach this goal by 40% in 2050, and active action in this direction
is a priority issue for the government of Azerbaijan.
Energy Transition, Environmental Map, Renewable Energy, Smart
Village and other departments are operating in the pavilion.
Environmental Map of Azerbaijan in interactive format reflects
National Parks, Climate types, Renewable energy, Water resources
and Green concept. Each topic presents a map of Azerbaijan with
detailed information about existing infrastructure and future
projects.
The Red Book of the Azerbaijani Republic, covers climate
initiatives and landmines. Information about animals and plants
listed in the Red Book and endangered in Azerbaijan, environmental
projects implemented by NGOs and state institutions, mine problem
and ecological consequences in Azerbaijan is provided here.
In the Tree Planting section of the pavilion gives detailed
information about tree planting initiatives implemented in
Azerbaijan, especially in Garabagh to restore the ecological
balance destroyed during the occupation of Armenia. Each visitor of
the pavilion can also join the tree planting (pine or olive tree)
initiative by digitally submitting an application through a tablet
and thereby support the restoration of the ecological balance of
Garabagh. These trees will be planted in the city of Fuzuli in the
Garabagh economic region.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107520297
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.