(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers have come up with a new way to create the illusion that the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine belong to the Russian Federation.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center of National Resistance.

"The day before, the governors of the Voronezh and Rostov regions signed an agreement on the formation of the 'Donbas' commonwealth with Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, who are pretending to be the leaders of the seized lands of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, respectively. In this way, the enemy is trying to blur the geographical concept of Donbas and give it Russian affiliation," the statement said.

The Center emphasized that in fact, the Voronezh region has never belonged to Donbas, and only a small area of the Donetsk basin was transferred to the Rostov region under the Soviet Union.

Explosion occurs in center of

"These legal agreements are null and void and are worthless props for spreading propaganda and have no impact on the real state of affairs. Donbas remains a purely Ukrainian territory," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As reported, Russians brought more than 100,000 migrants from Central Asia to the temporarily occupied territories.