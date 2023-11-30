Russians Launch Airstrike On Toretsk, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an airstrike on Toretsk, Donetsk region, on Thursday, November 30.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Toretsk. In the evening, the enemy launched an airstrike on the city. As a result, a private house owned by four people was destroyed. One person was killed,” the report says.

The State Emergency Service and the National Police rescued two people from the rubble. In total, three people were injured. The rescue operation ended.



As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders fired a mortar at people standing in a queue for humanitarian aid in Toretsk. As a result of the attack, three people were injured.