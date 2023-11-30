OKX Kicks Off The“Year-End Festival” With A Total Prize Of $700 Thousand, Including The“Mystery Super Car”

(MENAFN- B2Press) Nassau, Bahamas, November 29, 2023 -- OKX, the technology company and industry-leading crypto exchange that plays a leading role in building the future of the Web3 ecosystem, announced today that it will launch the "Year-End Festival" event. Users who participate in the event can win a total of $700,000 in prizes, including a brand new "Mystery Super Car" worth $200,000.

With the "Year End Festival" event that will continue until December 31, OKX will host very special celebrations so that new and existing users who buy and sell on the platform can welcome the new year with amazing rewards. The events to be held within the scope of the Year-End Festival and the awards to be distributed are as follows*:

Copy Trade Year-End Festival: From November 20, 2023, at 19:00 (GMT +3) to December 31, 2023, at 18:59 (GMT+3), copy traders who demonstrate the best performance in OKX's Copy Trade operations and“leader traders” will have the opportunity to win rewards of up to 128,000 USDT.

OKX Copy Trade is a product that allows users to copy the strategies of the best-performing“leading traders” in both the Spot and Perpetual Swap markets and apply them automatically and in real-time.

Signal Trading Promotion: The first 2,000 users who subscribe to a signal on OKX's Signal Marketplace between November 29, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC) and January 1, 2024, at 02:59 (UTC) will receive a refund of up to 10 USDT.

Signals Marketplace, which launched on November 7, bridges the gap between signal providers and traders by offering automated strategies based on technical analysis or“signals” that can indicate whether to buy or sell cryptocurrencies.

OKX Year-End Cheer: Between December 1, 2023, at 03:00 (UTC) and January 1, 2024, at 02:59 (UTC), users will be eligible to receive a“redemption ticket” for every 25,000 USDT worth of crypto transactions they make. Each ticket will be placed in a“Gift Box” containing a prize. In this way, users can win rewards of up to 490,000 USDT in BTC, ETH and other cryptos. Moreover, when the total transaction volume of all participants in the“OKX Year-End Cheer” event reaches 2.5 billion USDT during the event period, a lucky user can own a $ 200,000 supercar.

The first 1,000 users who register with OKX and make at least 25,000 USDT worth of crypto transactions during the event will receive 5 USDT rewards.



OKX's Marketing Director, Haider Rafique, said the following in his statement about this special event that will start very soon:“With OKX's 'End of Year Festival' event, we aim to celebrate this special period together by expressing our gratitude to our loyal users for their continuous support throughout the year with gifts and rewards, while also encouraging new traders to join us. We are continuously working to provide traders with innovative products and a unique trading experience, and this event is another testament to our commitment to delivering value to our users.”



Shortly before this announcement, OKX held the Trade Like a Pro Contest in September, offering a prize pool of over 2 million USDT and amazing additional prizes, including a Tesla Model 3. The competition was part of OKX's global brand campaign, Trade Like a Pro, which highlights inspiring stories of individual users and their favourite OKX products and features.

Click here to learn more about OKX's "End of Year Festival" event. *Reminder: OKX reserves the right to cancel, extend, or terminate this event, modify the eligibility conditions for participants, and amend the Event and Prize Rules, including but not limited to, at any time without further notice. To review all the terms and conditions of the event, click here.

END

About OKX

OKX is a global crypto exchange and Web3 ecosystem leading in the industry. With over 50 million users globally trading safely, OKX is recognised as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto buying and selling applications by traders worldwide.

OKX, which has high-level partnerships with English Premier League champion Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympic medalist Scotty James, and F1 pilot Daniel Ricciardo, aims to maximise the fan experience with new fan-focused cooperation opportunities. OKX also remains the leading partner of the Tribeca Festival, taking part in an initiative to attract more content creators to the Web3 space.

In addition to being a cryptocurrency exchange, OKX also offers products and solutions on the OKX Web3 Wallet platform that enable its users to buy and sell GameFi and DeFi tokens while exploring the world of NFT and metaverse.

,OKX attaches great importance to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserve reports every month.

To learn more about OKX, download the OKX app or visit okx.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide investment, tax or legal advice and should not be considered an offer to buy or sell digital assets, to hold such assets or any other service related to digital assets. All digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high risk and can fluctuate greatly in price and even become worthless. Based on your financial situation and risk tolerance, You must carefully consider whether trading or owning digital assets is appropriate for you. OKX does not provide investment or asset advice. Your investment decisions are solely your responsibility; OKX is not responsible for any possible losses. Past performance is not a measure of future results. Please consult your legal, tax or investment professional for questions regarding your circumstances. All products and promotions are valid in some regions, including the USA, UK, Crimea, Cuba, Donetsk, Iran, Luhansk, North Korea, Syria, Malta, Australia, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Bahamas, Canada, Malaysia, Hong Kong, France and Singapore It may not be. Please review OKX's Terms of Use and Risk and Compliance Statement to learn more.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022