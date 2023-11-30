Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council Signs Mou With Air Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

United Arab Emirates: In line with its strategic approach to strengthen collaborations with key companies in specialized sectors within the UAE, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Air Arabia to provide training opportunities for Emirati individuals seeking employment in the aviation sector.

This agreement underscores their commitment and dedication to promoting mutual collaboration and coordination, providing training opportunities for Emiratis registered in the“Nafis” Program through the“Apprentice” program, one of the Nafis initiatives. This involves delivering specialized hands-on training using advanced laboratories, workshops, and sessions designed to enhance professional skills. Moreover, the distinguished participants will have the chance to acquire accredited professional certificates in the aviation sector.

H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, ETCC's Secretary- General, signed the MoU alongside Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer.

The MoU also details the collaboration between the two entities in designing and implementing targeted training programs tailored to the specific needs of the aviation sector, empowering Emiratis for excellence in their roles.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has affirmed its commitment to providing financial support within the“Apprentice” program. Simultaneously, Air Arabia will assume responsibility for covering expenses related to training, development programs, and tuition fees. This collaborative effort is aimed at mutually advancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent in the aviation sector of the UAE.

H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said:“Under the visionary guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ETCC, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council is keen on enhancing training opportunities across the private sector, developing the competencies of Emirati youth, and empowering them to fulfill specialized roles in vital sectors in the UAE, including the aviation sector.”

H.E. emphasized that the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council works in partnership with stakeholders from governmental and semi-governmental entities to provide full support to Emirati youth in various fields of work in the private sector.

ETCC's Secretary General added:“Through our MoU with Air Arabia, we aim to annually enroll trainees in the specialized program at Air Arabia, providing additional training opportunities for standout individuals. This qualifies them for accredited professional certificates aligned with their job fields and performance, contributing to the empowerment of Emiratis in the UAE labor market.”

Adel Al Ali, Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer said:“The significant collaboration between Air Arabia and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) emphasizes the airline's unwavering commitment to its Emiratization strategy. This initiative underscores Air Arabia's dedication to empowering Emirati youth by offering them opportunities for the nurturing and development of their talent. Through this partnership, we aim to contribute significantly to the growth and excellence of the aviation sector in the Emirate, reinforcing our commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the overall success of the industry.”