Divine Land Of J & K Transformed As 'Paradise On Earth': LG Sinha

“Jammu Kashmir is growing at unprecedented rate with steadfast resolve and commitment to ensure welfare of the common man.“I am confident this decade will be the golden decade for J&K,” Sinha said while addressing a conclave here on Thursday.

The conclave-'Rising Jammu Kashmir' Conclave was organized by Amar Ujala Group.

Highlighting the impressive strides in different sectors and the emergence of J&K as a model Union Territory, the LG said that J&K was growing at an unprecedented rate with steadfast resolve and commitment to ensure welfare of the common man.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing the rise of a developed Union Territory. This divine land in a true sense has been transformed as a 'Paradise on Earth',” he said.

Sharing the key initiatives of his administration to ensure ease of living for citizens, the LG said that the acceleration of J&K's all-round development and the empowerment of the common man are benefitting all sections of society.

“Our focus is not just faster but also inclusive and sustainable growth. We are laying the foundation of industrialization and modern agriculture & allied sectors to create new opportunities for youth, farmers and women,” he said, adding that the UT administration is determined to create fear-free and terrorism-free J&K.

He said the administration has been successful in dismantling the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, secessionists, and terrorism is now breathing its last breath.

Senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, senior journalists, prominent personalities from different walks of life, and people in large numbers were present.

