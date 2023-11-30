Divine Land Of J & K Transformed As 'Paradise On Earth': LG Sinha

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Asserting that the divine land of Jammu Kashmir in a true sense has been transformed as a 'Paradise on Earth', Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said Thursday that his administration is determined to create a fear-free and terrorism-free Union Territory.
“Jammu Kashmir is growing at unprecedented rate with steadfast resolve and commitment to ensure welfare of the common man.“I am confident this decade will be the golden decade for J&K,” Sinha said while addressing a conclave here on Thursday.
The conclave-'Rising Jammu Kashmir' Conclave was organized by Amar Ujala Group.
ADVERTISEMENT
Highlighting the impressive strides in different sectors and the emergence of J&K as a model Union Territory, the LG said that J&K was growing at an unprecedented rate with steadfast resolve and commitment to ensure welfare of the common man.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing the rise of a developed Union Territory. This divine land in a true sense has been transformed as a 'Paradise on Earth',” he said. Read Also LG Launches New Portal Of DIPR J&K LG Pledges To Change Destiny Of J&K In Amrit Kaal
Sharing the key initiatives of his administration to ensure ease of living for citizens, the LG said that the acceleration of J&K's all-round development and the empowerment of the common man are benefitting all sections of society.
“Our focus is not just faster but also inclusive and sustainable growth. We are laying the foundation of industrialization and modern agriculture & allied sectors to create new opportunities for youth, farmers and women,” he said, adding that the UT administration is determined to create fear-free and terrorism-free J&K.
He said the administration has been successful in dismantling the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, secessionists, and terrorism is now breathing its last breath.
Senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, senior journalists, prominent personalities from different walks of life, and people in large numbers were present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30112023000215011059ID1107518057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.