Baku Hosts Panel Session Themed Culture And Creative Industries As National Priority

A panel session themed Culture and Creative Industries As
National Priority has been held as part of the Forum of Culture and
Creative Industries in Baku.
The session was moderated by a member of the Bar Association,
Nazli Ahmadova, Azernews reports.
Speaking at the event, the Deputy Culture Minister Saadat
Yusifova stressed that if the function of coordinator is performed
and issues related to the sustainable development of the industry
are jointly regulated, it will be possible to reach a broader
regional and international level.
From this point of view, the prospects for cooperation within
the Turkic and Islamic worlds and the emerging market opportunities
are attractive.
"The classification of the types of economic activities included
in the cultural and creative industries and the calculation of the
share of these areas in GDP is a priority issue facing the ministry
at this stage. Support from government agencies is needed in
preparing the correct methodological framework and generating
statistical indicators," said S. Yusifova.
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Small and Medium Business
Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) Samir Humbatov informed
the audience about the agency's activities in the field of the
creative industry.
He emphasised that SMBDA's activities on the development of the
creative industry are multifaceted.
In his speech, Samir Humbatov stressed the significance of
creative industries' development in Azerbaijan.
He noted that it is important to support businesses in this area
through creative individuals, business entities and cooperation in
close contact with the state.
Chief of Staff of the Intellectual Property Agency, Khudayat
Hasanli spoke about the role of intellectual property, the creative
industry, and the management of these areas. He recalled successful
reforms carried out in all areas in Azerbaijan in recent years.
Khudayat Hasanli outlined that creative individuals are provided
with the necessary support to start a business, increase the export
potential of the sector, and provide the necessary assistance to
export creative products abroad. Both government agencies, industry
representatives, and citizens must actively participate in this
process.
Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Analysis of Economic
Reforms and Communication, Rashad Huseynov spoke about the modern
business challenges of the creative industry, increasing and
developing the knowledge and skills of creative individuals related
to entrepreneurial activities.
The panel session also discussed the development of the creative
industry, support for creative and cultural businesses, wider
representation of creative individuals and business entities in
this industry, and the development of relations between the public
and private sectors in the relevant sector.
