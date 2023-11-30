Trend News Agency Takes Lead In Spreading Azerbaijani News Globally (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The latest
"Azerbaijan - Insight Report" released by consultancy firm Evolution Consulting in
October 2023, has identified Trend News Agency as a primary channel
through which news from Azerbaijan reaches the international
audience.
This development marks a significant milestone for the
Azerbaijani media company and highlights its role in global news
dissemination.
The report also indicates that Azerbaijan was featured in 75,800
media mentions globally, achieving a potential reach of 167.1
billion. The Trend News Agency's contributions were significant in
driving these media mentions, playing a crucial role in bringing
Azerbaijani perspectives to a global audience.
Azerbaijan's media visibility peaked notably on October 5, 2023,
with a reach of 14.6 billion. The sentiment analysis presented a
complex picture, combining positive and negative elements. Positive
aspects included Azerbaijan's oil and gas industry presence.
Conversely, ongoing conflicts and humanitarian issues were noted as
negative sentiment drivers.
The United States was the leading country as a source of
mentions, which might point to Azerbaijan's significance in
international media narratives. The Trend News Agency's efforts in
disseminating Azerbaijani news were pivotal in this context.
Key articles focusing on Azerbaijan's strategic and geopolitical
dynamics attracted considerable attention. The Trend News Agency,
alongside other local media, played a significant role in these
discussions, shaping the international narrative about
Azerbaijan.
The reach of Azerbaijani news was notably prominent on Facebook,
which was Azerbaijan's most popular social media platform with 2.1
million shares.
The report by Evolution Consulting provides insights on Azerbaijan's presence in global media and
social media for October, 2023. The report includes analysis, top
trending topics, and other relevant insights related to the
country's media and social media exposure.
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515949
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.