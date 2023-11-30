Qatar Indicators Conference To Be Held On Monday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first conference on the economic indicators of Qatar will be held in Mondrian Lusail Hotel on Monday, December 4, with the participation of speakers and experts from ministries and university professors from inside and outside Qatar.

The 'Qatar Indicators Conference' is organised by Dar Al Sharq and will be inaugurated by Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman, Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari.

In this regard, Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper Jaber Salem Al Harami said that the conference will serve as an annual platform to bring together stakeholders to discuss Qatar's positions in global economic indicators. Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said that the challenge is not to obtain advanced positions, but how to continue and advance in these positions.

About eight speakers will participate in the conference in two discussion sessions. In the first session, Dr. Buthaina Hassan Al Ansari, a strategic planning expert and author of the book 'The Power of the State - Economic Indicators for the State of Qatar', and Dr. Samer Abu Rumman, a professor at Princeton University in the United States, who also collaborated in writing the Charitable Work Environment Index report issued by Indianapolis University.

Associate Professor at the College of Business and Economics at Qatar University Dr. Jalal Al-Qannas, will participates in the session. The title of the session is 'A closer look at the economic indicators of the State of Qatar'.

The second and most important session is the one in which three ministries participate, entitled (Qatar Centers in Economic Indicators), in which Assistant Director of the Planning and Quality Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Fawzi Khamis will review the important role that the Ministry plays in monitoring and feeding international institutions with information about the country in the economic indicators.

Director of the Land Transport Planning Department at the Ministry of Transport Saleh Saeed Al Marri will also participate in the session, reviewing Qatar's centers in the field of infrastructure and transportation and presenting a number of recommendations that contribute to maintaining the centers of Qatar. As for the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari, a second project coordinator, will contribute to the session with important information about the advanced positions of Qatar in this field.

Qatar is considered advanced in four important international indicators: the Economic Competitiveness Index, the Economic Freedom Index, the Transparency Index, Corruption Perceptions, and the Global Peace and Security Index. Qatar ranked among the top twenty countries in the index and ranked 12th in 2023, advanced by six places, as it was ranked 18th in 2022 out of 64 developed countries included in the report.

The axes in which Qatar ranked highly in the report included: the axis of economic performance, which ranked fifth in the world, the axis of government efficiency, which ranked fourth, and the axis of business sector efficiency, which ranked twelfth. The ranking of Qatar also advanced in the axis of infrastructure, ranking thirty-third place.