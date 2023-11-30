Chigitchakgre In Meghalaya Declared As 'Bee Village' Under Apiculture Mission

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Nov 30

(KNN)

Chigitchakgre, a small villages situated under the Gambegre block in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya, known for its exotic flowers and bumbling bees, was on Tuesday professed as a 'Bee Village'.



This declaration has been made under Apiculture Mission 2.0 by chief minister Conrad K Sangma during a function that was held at the village playground.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma said people of the state, especially in the villages, take up different activities for livelihood and the government in the last few years has been supporting these activities through different mission programmes.

He added that the objective of declaring villages as 'Bee Villages' is a specific programme under the Apiculture Mission to help bee farmers through assistance.

"We will provide all help and support that are needed for bee farming like training, financial assistance, bee boxes, bee-keeping tools, multi-facility buildings having stock rooms, training rooms and areas to sell and display the products," he said.

(KNN Bureau)