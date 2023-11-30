Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Industrial Projects Worth Rs 1,072 Crore

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, Nov 30 (KNN) Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday launched industrial projects worth Rs 1,072 crore through virtual mode.

These industrial projects will provide employment opportunities to around 21,079 persons in the state.

At the event, the chief minister inaugurated the Kakinada Printing Cluster, an establishment by the Sri Satyadev Printing Cluster Association. Orchestrated through 250 beneficiary MSMEs, this initiative aims to generate 1,000 direct employment opportunities and an additional 5,000 indirect employment opportunities.

He also inaugurated four food processing units. Under food processing units, an investment of Rs 402 crore has been earmarked. The projects encompass the inauguration of an edible oil refinery plant in SPSR Nellore and a sesame processing unit in Vizianagaram. The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for the starch processing unit in Eluru district and the manufacturing of RTE/RTC products with units being set up in Vizianagaram and Kurnool.

As per reports, with the aim to bolster pharmaceutical infrastructure, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd is going to establish a greenfield pharmaceuticals (API) plant with a production capacity of 72,000 MT per year. This venture, integral to the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub in Kurnool, boasts an investment of 280 crore and is expected to provide employment to 850 people. The plant is spread across 25 acres of land.

Meanwhile, RPS Industries Pvt. Ltd, known for its expertise in nutraceuticals, is embarking on a greenfield project to set up a grain-based bio-ethanol manufacturing unit. This initiative, situated within the Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub in Kurnool, comes with a total investment of 90 crore, promising job opportunities for 285 people over an expansive 11-acre landscape.

The ambitious development agenda extends further with a comprehensive slate of 17 infrastructure development projects spanning various districts. Cumulatively valued at 1,642 crore, these projects are anticipated to generate employment for 16,731 people.

(KNN Bureau)